THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Much of Western Ontario is under weather alerts or warnings. While the Freezing Rain Warning for Thunder Bay has ended, roads and sidewalks are going to be slippery in places.

Cleared: Weather conditions on #HWY17A Both Directions between W JCT HWY 17 (22213) and HWY 17 E JCT (S). All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 11, 2022

A low pressure system continues to bring a large swath of snow and local blowing snow to northwestern Ontario. Snow is expected to continue until midday before tapering off.

Thunder Bay

The Freezing Rain Warning has expired. The weather service is calling for snow for Friday. Two centimetres is likely. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight snow flurries with a risk of snow squalls. Local snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this evening.

Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Fort Frances

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

The winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres.

Strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall rates near 2 centimetres per hour are possible in the heaviest snow.

In the forecast for Friday, light snow will be ending late this morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Significant snowfall continues this morning.

Total snowfall accumulations near 15 centimetres along with strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

The forecast for Remembrance Day is for snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Another two centimetres of snow is likely. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is -16 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies will be clearing early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 22. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies. It will become cloudy this evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 23 overnight.