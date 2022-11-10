Dryden – Weather – A snowfall warning has been issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Environment Canada states, “A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario Thursday into Friday.
“Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning or afternoon and continue until Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.”
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Significant snowfall expected Thursday into Friday.
Hazards:
- Total snowfall accumulations of near 15 cm.
- Strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow.
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
- Timing: Thursday morning or afternoon into Friday morning.
- Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
- Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
- If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
- Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.