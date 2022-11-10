Dryden – Weather – A snowfall warning has been issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Environment Canada states, “A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario Thursday into Friday.

“Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning or afternoon and continue until Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.”

Snowfall warning in effect for: