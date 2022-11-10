FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario Thursday into Friday. Environment Canada says that “Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning or afternoon and continue until Friday morning”.

“Ice pellets may be mixed with the snow at times. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result”.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Significant snowfall expected Thursday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Thursday morning or afternoon into Friday morning.