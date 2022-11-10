KENORA – WEATHER – Significant snowfall expected Thursday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of near 15 cm along with strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow.

Expect reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Timing: Thursday morning or afternoon into Friday morning.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario Thursday into Friday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning or afternoon and continue until Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.