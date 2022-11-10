THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for the City of Thunder Bay. Freezing rain with moderate icing possible. Ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm may occur on untreated surfaces.

Freezing rain and ice pellets expected late Thursday morning into Thursday evening or overnight. Snow expected Thursday night into Friday.

Total snow and ice pellet accumulation of 5 to 10 cm.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northwestern and northern Ontario Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to freezing rain and ice pellets late Thursday morning. The precipitation, including the freezing rain, is then expected to switch over to snow Thursday evening or overnight. It will then continue into Friday, mixing with ice pellets at times. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations as a result.

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain on Thursday. Hazardous winter precipitation expected Thursday into Friday.