THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a recent break and enter and mischief.

TBPS officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to the Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 664 Red River Road just before 8:55 p.m. on July 30, 2022. Police learned that sometime between the hours of 1:30 p.m. on July 29, and 10:27 a.m. on July 30 an adult male suspect had broken into the Church and vandalized the alter.

The initial evidence reviewed by officers indicated the damage inside appeared to be done in a manner to intentionally disturb churchgoers.

A review of this investigation by a Liaison officer with the TBPS’s Community Inclusion Team has concluded that it is consistent with a crime motivated by hate.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

In an effort to move the investigation forward, investigators are releasing selected footage from video surveillance that shows the accused on, or around, the date of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200 and cite incident number TB22050372. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.