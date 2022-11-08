THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Saskatchewan man faces numerous weapons and drug trafficking charges after he was found to be in illegal possession of four firearms, two of which were sawed-off rifles, Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a hotel in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 following reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived on scene, they located a male suspect.

Police learned the male was in possession of two concealed non-firearm prohibited weapons, and a concealed loaded sawed-off long gun.

The male resisted officers’ initial attempts to take him into custody, but the arrest was eventually completed without further incident.

As a result of their continued investigation, police learned of three other firearms, one of which was also a sawed-off long gun.

The accused was also in possession of three fraudulent Possession Acquisition Licences, and two fraudulent driver’s licences.

A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine was also seized.

Police investigators were engaged in further warrants on Monday in this matter.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Brandon Michael Theodre PELLETIER, 26, of Regina, SK, is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 4

• Carrying Concealed Weapon x 3

• Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized x 4

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 3

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 4

• Unauthorized possession of Ammunition

• Resist Peace Officer

• Possession of Identity Document x 5

• Identity Theft

• Personation With Intent

He appeared in bail court on Monday, November 7, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.