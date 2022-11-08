THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. Environment Canada is tracking a winter storm system for later this week that could be impacting the region with up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies for Thunder Bay today. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. Rain showers will be beginning this evening. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Fort Frances

It is +1 this morning in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning is forecast. There will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -1 this morning to start the day in Dryden. Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

Fort Severn

It is -16 in Fort Severn. That is the cold spot in Ontario this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud.

Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the weather office is calling for cloudy skies with snow beginning this evening. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h. The temperature will be rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill near minus 20.