THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Following the results of a post-mortem examination, and continued investigations, police are now able to confirm that a recent sudden death investigation is being treated as a homicide.

This is Thunder Bay’s 13th homicide of the year.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Brent Street just before 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following reports of an injured male.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

An adult male inside the home was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Corey Glen Ashley BELESKY, 31, of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators would like to make an appeal to the public for anyone who may have relevant home security, or dash camera, footage in the area surrounding Brent Street between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31st and 3 a.m. on Tuesday November 1st, to come forward.

Police are asking, “If you have not already spoken to officers who were previously canvassing the area, or if you’ve already spoken to an officer but now believe you have additional relevant information, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.”