THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man who now stands accused of assaulting and robbing a cab driver of Thursday, which then led to the seizure of cocaine and a high school student’s stolen bicycle.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block area of Picton Avenue just before 12:30 am on Sunday, Oct. 23 following reports of a cab driver being assaulted and robbed.

When officers arrived they located a victim who appeared to have facial injuries as a result of a recent assault. The accused had fled the area.

Police learned the cab driver had picked up a couple from the Casino earlier that night, but when they arrived at their destination the male refused to pay the fare. The male passenger then attacked the cab driver before fleeing the area.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the investigation.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, members of the BEAR Unit were able to positively identify a male suspect.

On Thursday, November 3rd members of the Primary Response and BEAR Units were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Windsor Street just after 11:40 am to follow up on an unwanted person.

The suspect was believed to be the same male involved in the October assault and robbery of a cab driver.

When officers arrived, they located the male suspect inside the home. However, the suspect attempted to provide officers with a false identity.

The accused was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

During the arrest, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cash from the accused.

Also during the arrest, police observed a bicycle that was known to be part of a theft investigation being conducted by a School Resource Officer. The bicycle, which was recently taken from a local high school during a daylight theft, was seized and was returned to its rightful owner.

James JONASSON, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 2

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm

• Robbery with Violence

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Unlawfully in Dwelling House

• Failure to Comply with Probation Order x 2

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x 2

He appeared in bail court on Friday, Nov. 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.