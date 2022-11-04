Climate-controlled storage is a term used by many warehouses to advertise the optimal conditions of their storage facilities. The truth is that only some storage units are climate-controlled. Moreover, some of the facilities that claim to offer climate-controlled units actually only offer temperature control

In San Diego, some self-storage facilities offer climate-controlled storage units. In this guide, we will take a look at what exactly climate control is and find out which companies offer such units

By the end of this article, you will also know why climate-controlled storage is so important for protecting your belongings.

What Does climate-controlled Storage Mean?

As mentioned above, a climate-controlled unit can manage more than just temperature. Of course, it’s important to keep a unit warm in the winter and cool in the summer. But extreme temperatures are only one of the things that could harm your items.

A climate-controlled unit also controls humidity and removes dust with the help of humidifiers and dehumidifiers. Not all self-storage facilities offer such protection. Some facilities offer top-notch climate control if you are a San Diego resident looking for a controlled storage facility. Let us take a look at the best ones.

Best 3 climate-controlled Storage Facilities in San Diego

1. Juujbox Storage

At Juujbox, your belongings are more than safe. The company’s facilities provide top-notch climate control for its units. In addition, the company protects your storage with 24/7 monitoring, guarded access, and highly trained on-site personnel

Unlike other San Diego storage providers, Juujbox is more than just a place full of storage units. Juujbox’s flexible storage packages, affordable box storage (starting at $9.95 per month), and great door-to-door service.

Specifically, with Juujbox, you only have to pack up the things you do not need. After doing so, the company will pick them up from your home. You can store your belongings at Juujbox for as long as needed.

When you need your stuff again, you must call the facilities and ask for a delivery. For all these reasons, Juujbox easily made it to our list with the best climate-controlled storage in San Diego.

2. CubeSmart Self Storage

The only disadvantage of Juujbox is that it is specially created for storing smaller items like clothes and seasonal decorations. On the flip side, CubeSmart Self Storage is a smart solution for San Diego residents looking to store large items such as furniture.

Even though not all CubeSmart storage units are climate-controlled, this isn’t necessarily a disadvantage. Sometimes you just need your belongings to be stored in a standard unit. But if you need an extra layer of protection, CubeSmart offers multiple climate-controlled storage units in San Diego.

As with their standard units, you can access your storage anytime. The plans aren’t as flexible and affordable as Juujbox’s, but CubeSmart isn’t pricey either (from $49 per month). This is why CubeSmart is considered a great Juujbox alternative for storing large items.

3. A1 Self-Storage – Pacific Highway

If you are based near the San Diego airport, the A1 Self-Storage is a smart choice. The self-storage facility offers multiple standards and climate-controlled storage units. Even though the pricing options are less affordable than those of CubeSmart and JuujBox (starting from $95 per month), this facility is safe and flexible.

If you are looking for accessible climate-controlled storage for large items, A1 Self-Storage is a great CubeSmart alternative.

Why is climate-controlled Storage Important for Your Belongings?

The truth is that you only need a climate-controlled storage unit for some items. But materials like leather and paper are easily damaged by extreme temperatures and high moisture levels. This is also true for other items such as:

Electronics – affected by moisture

Art pieces – can be damaged by both dust and moisture

Clothes – affected by humidity and extreme temperatures

Small vintage items such as a vinyl record – can be destroyed by humidity

Wooden furniture – affected by moisture

If you want to store any of the above items, putting them in climate control storage is a one-way road. This is why air-cooled and heated units are in high demand in San Diego.

Choosing the Best climate-controlled Storage Based on your Needs

Choosing one of the climate-controlled storage facilities in San Diego comes down to your personal needs and preferences. For example, if you need to store some clothes, vintage items and small art pieces, Juujbox is definitely the best way to go. The reason is simple: Juujbox offers affordable services and will pick up or deliver your items to your doorstep.

On the other hand, if you need a large self-storage space for furniture or large electronic devices (e.g. TVs, desktop computers, etc.), you can choose between A1 Self-Storage and CubeSmart. Before making your choice, you should first clarify your needs and do some personal research on the efficiency of the climate-controlled storage facilities you choose.

Wrap Up

In most cases, climate-controlled storage units aren’t as affordable as traditional units. This is also true for San Diego self-storage units. But if you want to protect your valuable belongings in the long run, climate-controlled storage is always the best way to go.

Whether you need to store small or large items, San Diego has the facilities you are looking for. In fact, Juujbox, CubeSmart and A1 Self-Storage prove to have the best climate-controlled units in the area.