DRYDEN – NEWS – A traffic stop in Dryden has led to drug trafficking charges for an Ear Falls man.

Dryden OPP report that an investigation into drug trafficking led by the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has resulted in charges being laid against one individual.

On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:10 p.m. officers with the Dryden Detachment of the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Casimir Avenue in the City of Dryden. During the investigation, an occupant of the motor vehicle was found to be in possession of controlled substances and was placed under arrest.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of one person and the seizure of suspected illicit substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone and morphine, Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

John POLKINGHORNE, 26 years-old, of Ear Falls, ON has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drugs contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA – x2

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail Court on November 4, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.