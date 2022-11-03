DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP have Erica BEARDY in custody after a drug related search warrant was executed.

An investigation led by members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has resulted in drug charges being laid against one person.

On November 1, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street in the City of Dryden. The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected illicit substances, including fentanyl and oxycodone, Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

Erica BEARDY, 30 years-old, of Dryden, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody and is schedule to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Dryden on November 28, 2022, to answer to the above charges.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service .

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.