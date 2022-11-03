THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Kings will commence their second weekend of play in the Greater Toronto Hockey League Friday night with each of their four teams taking to the ice.

Etobicoke Ice Sports and Chesswood Arena will be the venues to begin the proceedings.

The Kings under-13 squad take on the Toronto Marlboros at 7:40 p.m., while the U18s meet the Toronto Jr. Canadiens 9:25 p.m., over in Etobicoke.

Meanwhile at Chesswood, the U15s square off against the North York Rangers in a 7:55 p.m. start and the U16s faceoff with the Toronto Red Wings at 9:10 p.m.

Each Thunder Bay side will place twice Saturday before having one game apiece Sunday to conclude their latest round of GTHL on-ice action.

KINGS GTHL WEEKEND SCHEDULE



Friday, November 4

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Toronto Marlboros 7:40 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice 3)

U15: vs. North York Rangers 7:55 p.m. (Chesswood 4)

U16: vs. Toronto Red Wings 9:10 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U18: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 9:25 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice 1)

Saturday, November 5

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Toronto Marlboros 10:40 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U15: vs. Toronto Red Wings 10:55 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U18: vs. Toronto Red Wings 11:55 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Mississauga Rebels 12:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U13: vs. Toronto Red Wings 4:10 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U15: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 4:40 (Chesswood 2)

U18: vs. Vaughan Kings 5:25 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Toronto Titans 6:10 p.m. Chesswood 2)

Sunday, November 6

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Vaughan Kings 10:10 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Don Mills Flyers 10:30 a.m. (Chesswood 2)

U18: vs. Reps Hockey Club 12:15 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U15: vs. Mississauga Senators 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Nov.3)

U-18: 2-2-0

U-16: 2-2-0

U-15: 1-3-0

U-13: 0-4-0

GTHL SCOREBOARD LINK



UPCOMING KINGS’ GTHL WEEKENDS

Nov. 11-13

Dec. 2-4

Dec. 16-18