FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Fort Frances OPP have made an arrest in the break bin on November 1, 2022 to The Place Fine Foods.

OPP reported that on November 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to 604 Stewart Street in the Town of Fort Frances, for a report of a break and enter to The Place Fine Foods.

The police investigation revealed unknown individual(s) entered onto the property sometime during the overnight hours and entered the building. At this time, it appears an unknown amount of items were removed from the store.

As a result of a police investigation, the Rainy River District OPP have arrested and charged John KABATAY, age 36, of No Fixed Address. He is charged with;

-Break and Enter a place to commit an indictable crime, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

-Possession of Property obtained by crime, contrary to section 354(1)(b) of the CC

-Fail to Comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

He was remanded into custody and is to appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.