THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you have things to do in your yard, the next two days are critical. After that rain and potentially snow is on the way.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud overnight will give way to skies becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches will dissipating this morning.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

It won’t feel like November 2nd in Fort Frances for Wednesday. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is going to feel far more like early September than early November today. Sunny skies with winds from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning.

Winds will becoming south 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Sachigo Lake

The weather picture is a little different for Sachigo Lake.

Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets will be ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. There is a risk of freezing rain this morning.

Snow and ice pellet amounts totally 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Fort Severn

Fort Severn is under a special weather statement.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Severn

Snow is expected this afternoon into Thursday morning.

Hazard: Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 cm for the community of Fort Severn. Up to 15 cm for areas northwest of Fort Severn towards the Manitoba border.

Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of snow. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight will see periods of snow. Amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight.

Winds then becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.