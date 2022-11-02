SHAMATTAWA – WEATHER – Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

A series of disturbances will bring heavy snow to parts of Northern Manitoba today through Thursday. The axis of heavy snow will stretch from Flin Flon – Pukatawagan through Thompson then on into Gillam and Shamattawa.

Total accumulations will range from 20-30 cm by Thursday evening.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Shamattawa

The heaviest snow should stay south of Lynn Lake, with only a few cm expected in that community.