THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the corner of James and Mary Streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, following reports of a two-vehicle collision that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they observed a damaged black pickup truck and a damaged black SUV.

Officers became aware of a possible impaired driving still in the driver seat of the involved pickup. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle so they could receive medical attention from the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters who were on scene.

The driver showed multiple signs of impairment during their interaction with officers and first responders.

The motorist was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

A sample of the driver’s breath confirmed a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times above the legal limit.

A 32-year-old Thunder Bay woman faces charges of:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused was previously charged by the Thunder Bay Police Service for impaired related offences in August of 2021.