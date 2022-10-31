THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report a Thunder Bay man was hit by a train and killed on Saturday.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual located on railway tracks at the city’s waterfront Saturday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a railway crossing at the corner of Camelot and Water Streets at about 8:10 pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, following reports of someone possibly lying on the railway tracks.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased individual who appeared to have been struck by a train.

The location of the initial incident is believed to have been on the railway tracks between Water Street and the Marina.

The victim was later identified as a 28-year-old Thunder Bay man. Next of kin notifications remain ongoing.

Members of the TBPS’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.