THUNDER BAY – A Thunder Bay man faces robbery charges after throwing a beer can, and striking a person, during an apparent theft at a south-side grocery store Friday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the Safeway grocery store in the 100 block of Arthur Street West on Friday, October 28, following a reported robbery that had just occurred.

When police arrived they took a male suspect into custody.

Police learned the accused had entered the store and reportedly took beer and other merchandise before exiting without paying. A store security guard confronted the accused in the store parking lot and escorted the accused back inside the store.

At this time, the accused began throwing items at staff, approached a cash register and attempted to take money from it, then exited the store once more.

During the altercation, the accused had thrown a beer can at an individual and struck them.

The victim declined medical attention.

The accused male was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The incident was recorded on video tape and posted on social media.

Ethan John Otis LAROCQUE, 19, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery with Theft

• Breach of Recognizance

He appeared in bail court on Saturday, October 29, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.