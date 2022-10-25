ATIKOKAN – NEWS – On October 25, 2022, at 7:35 a.m., members from the Rainy River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving west on Kings Highway 11 east of Atikokan. Upon further investigation it was revealed that the motor vehicle was reported stolen in the City of Thunder Bay earlier in the day. Officers located the motor vehicle driving west on Kings Highway 11 near Flanders Road. The driver failed to stop for police. At approximately 8:36 a.m. officers located the motor vehicle parked on the Highway.

After speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to Atikokan for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Adrianna COPENCE, 24-years-of-age, from Fort Frances, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

Possession of Property Obtain by Crime 354(1)(a) of the CC

Drive motor vehicle – no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA

Drive with open Container of Liquor, contrary to 42(1) of the Liquor Liquor Act

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 28, 2022, in Fort Frances.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.