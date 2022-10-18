An RCMP officer in Burnaby British Columbia was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning while on duty.

The office was at a homeless encampment when the female officer was assisting a by-law officer.

Few details are immediately available.

The RCMP planned to hold a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.

British Columbia’s Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, confirmed the death of the female officer. Farnworth told media in Victoria that the events were “tragic and horrific.”

“Every day, we ask thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to do their duty, keeping our communities safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well it’s an extremely dangerous job,” stated Solicitor General Farnworth. “My heart goes out to the family, the friends, the officers in the police department in Burnaby and across this province.”

Just before noon in British Columbia on Tuesday, Burnaby RCMP warned the public on social media to avoid Canada Way in an area just east of the city’s boundary with Vancouver because of an “unfolding incident.”

The unfolding incident has proven to be a tragedy as another police officer has died in the line of duty.