NIPIGON – NEWS – Trying to evade a R.I.D.E check has put Harlen ESQUEGA in trouble.

On October 16, 2022, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check within the Town of Nipigon where officers observed a motor vehicle appearing to avoid the R.I.D.E checkpoint.

Officers located the motor vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Harlen ESQUEGA, 23-years-old, of Thunder Bay has been charged with:

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on November 22, 2022.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.