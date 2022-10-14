Suspended Chief Faces Five Day Hearing in February

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Suspended Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Hauth now faces charges under the Police Services Act.

The former Chief who is under suspension since late June has also announced her decision to retire in June of 2023.

Today, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) reports that it has concluded their investigation into senior members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and submitted its report to Sean Weir, Executive Chair, Tribunals Ontario and Chair of the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

On February 10, 2022, to ensure the maintenance of public confidence in the delivery of police services in Thunder Bay, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission authorized an investigation pursuant to ss. 25(1)(a) and (b) of the Police Services Act (PSA) into certain allegations against senior members of the TBPS.

The terms of the investigation were set out in the Terms of Reference (ToR).

It has been determined that the investigations set out in the ToR are either complete or ought to be deferred to a later date.

The aspect of the investigation related to the criminal investigation into Board member Georjann Morriseau for alleged breach of trust has led the Commission to bring charges of discreditable conduct and deceit against Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth.

The allegation of collusion is unsubstantiated. With respect to the requested inquiry into the administration of the Thunder Bay Police Service in light of the Chief’s and Deputy Chief’s conduct and relationship to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, it was determined that this should be deferred.

The OCPC is an independent, quasi-judicial agency. The OCPC hears appeals, adjudicates applications, conducts investigations, and resolves disputes regarding the oversight and provision of policing services.

The OCPC’s powers and duties come from the Police Services Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.15. and in particular sections 22 & 25 of the PSA.