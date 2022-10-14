THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government, in partnership with Ontario Health, has approved three new Ontario Health Teams in Northern Ontario that will break down barriers in people’s health care to provide connected and more convenient care.

MP Kevin Holland, Thunder Bay-Atikokan states, “I am excited to see the City and District of Thunder Bay receive an Ontario Health Team. Among other health care, the team will focus on developing and implementing streamlined access to community mental health and addictions services. This is something that is much needed in my riding.”

“These three new Ontario Health Teams will improve the way people access health care by ensuring they can more easily and seamlessly access the supports and services they need,” says Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier, and Minister of Health. “The new Ontario Health Teams will also support more connected care between a person’s various providers, which is especially important to meet the unique needs of rural, remote, Indigenous, Francophone and other diverse communities.”

The three new Ontario Health Teams are:

Maamwesying Ontario Health Team, serving Indigenous communities in Northeastern Ontario, including the urban Indigenous population in Sault Ste. Marie;

City & District of Thunder Bay Ontario Health Team, serving Thunder Bay and the surrounding region; and

Kiiwetinoong Healing Waters Ontario Health Team, serving Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Working together, the new Ontario Health Teams will help patients experience easier transitions from one provider to another, with one patient record and one care plan being shared between their health care providers for a continuous patient story.

They’ll have convenient access to connected providers who can better meet all of their health care needs. Ontarians can be confident that under an Ontario Health Team, they can continue to contact their health care providers as they always have to access the health care they need.