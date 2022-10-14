THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The provincial government is investing $137,950 through the Anti-Racism Anti-Hate Grant to build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities.

“Solutions to combat racism and hate are needed urgently and require a collaborative community approach,” said Kevin Holland, MPP from Thunder Bay-Atikokan.

“That’s why our government is making this critical investment to empower those on the frontlines fighting against racism and hate in our communities.”

This funding will support both the Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services Corporation ($37,950) and St. Joseph’s Care Group ($100,000) over two years.

A total of $3.2 million is being provided to support 58 projects across the province.

“Racism and hate have no place in our province. We all have a responsibility to speak up and act against the injustice, intolerance, and discrimination that racialized individuals continue to experience,” said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

“Working with community groups and partners, our government is investing in solutions to advance racial equity, combat racism and hate and create a more inclusive province where people from all walks of life can prosper.”

This move comes just after incidents were reported to Thunder Bay Police about people harassing homeless encampments in the city.

Thunder Bay sadly has a long history – a dismal history of racism and hate in the city.