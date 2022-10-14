OCPC Says Emergency Still Exists at TBPSB

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) continues to have concerns about the Thunder Bay Police Services Board’s (TBPSB) oversight of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and the delivery of police services to the community.

Effective October 14, 2022, the OCPC has issued an Order to extend the appointment of Mr. Malcolm Mercer as Administrator of the TBPSB until March 30, 2023. The term may be cancelled or extended if necessary.

The decision was based upon a review of the Original Order, the report provided by Mr. Mercer dated August 18, 2022, and the advice of the Independent Expert Panel, that led the OCPC to believe that an emergency continues to exist in the TBPSB oversight of the TBPS.

The Administrator’s role is to restore proper governance, to ensure that the TBPSB is providing sufficient oversight of police services in Thunder Bay, and to re-establish public confidence in the TBPSB and Thunder Bay Police Services’ ability to deliver adequate and effective policing services in the community.

The OCPC is an independent, quasi-judicial agency. The OCPC hears appeals, adjudicates applications, conducts investigations and resolves disputes regarding the oversight and provision of policing services.

The OCPC’s powers and duties come from the Police Services Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.15. and in particular sections 22 & 25 of the PSA.