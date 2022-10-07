THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us. If you are travelling south, the Canada Border Security Agency has some helpful tips.

Headed into the Thanksgiving weekend here is a list of what will be open and closed.

Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday. Banks, government offices, most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Grocery wise, Skafs in Current River, George’s Market on River Street, and Maltese Grocery on Algoma are open on Monday.

Major chain groceries stores are closed on Monday. Big Box stores like Home Depot are closed on Monday as well.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue East, will be open on Saturday from 11-5, and closed on Sunday and Monday. Lori Paras shares “Our Fall/Winter Pop Up markets begin October 22. Bookings begin today for October 22 and 29th. Standard or Premium spaces are available. Our annual halloween costume contest begins on the October 22 and the winner will be announced on October 29 at the end of the market day. Call or text 632-3881. There is always something going on at the Hub on Victoria Avenue East!

North Star Air advises they are open regular hours to receive your cargo this Thanksgiving weekend.

Goods and Co on Red River will close on Sunday.

Naxo’s Bar and Grill shares, “We are now closed for the long weekend and will reopen at 10 am on Tuesday, October 11th. We hope you have a great weekend and look forward to serving you again soon! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

Intercity Mall will be closed on Monday.

Thunder Bay Transit will be on a holiday schedule on Monday.

Kasper Transportation is running through the weekend. They are available for charters on Monday. Visit gokasper.ca for more information.

