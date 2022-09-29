THUNDER BAY – NEWS – BREAKING – The Thunder Bay Airport Authority advises that as of 5:13 PM the terminal building has been deemed as safe and the Terminal has reopened.

Earlier:

Thunder Bay Police are currently investigating a suspicious package in the Air Terminal Building.

The Terminal Building will remain closed until such time as Thunder Bay Police Service authorize to reopen the facility.

Thunder Bay International Airports will broadcast the re-opening through its social media accounts and with the assistance of local media.