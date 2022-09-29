THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning as of 5:15 AM CDT.

Thunder Bay

It is -1 in Thunder Bay at 5:15 AM EDT. Mainly clear skies will be in the forecast for Thursday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances

It is +6 in Fort Frances at 4:15 am CDT. The weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning then sunny skies after that. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +9 in Dryden this morning. The weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning.

Skies will becoming sunny this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low plus 5.

Marten Falls

It is +6 in Ogoki this morning. While it is cloudy this hour, the forecast is calling for sunny skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Expect increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low plus 4.