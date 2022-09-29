THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Fox to the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and staff I would like to welcome Michael Fox to the Thunder Bay CEDC, and look forward to working together for the benefit of our community,” says Peter Marchl, Chair, Thunder Bay CEDC Board of Directors. “His vast experience and knowledge in Indigenous relations and fostering relationships between industry and Indigenous communities will be a strong asset to our organization. His presence will provide a new perspective to decisions and initiatives further supporting our work in developing Thunder Bay’s economy.”

Michael Fox is originally from Weenusk First Nation and is the President/CEO of Indigenous Community Engagement (ICE) – one of Canada’s leading national Indigenous firms specializing in community consultation, facilitation/negotiations, capacity building, and social research. He brings a wealth of experience in structuring projects and financing for both industry and Indigenous clients.

Michael attended Lakehead University obtaining an honours degree in Political Science with a focus on Aboriginal Law and Resource Development, and a MBA with a specialization in Social Enterprise. He is a Certified Professional Facilitator, a certified Change Management Practitioner, and a certified Professional Aboriginal Economic Developer. As a believer in higher education, Michael taught university courses at Ryerson University, University of Waterloo, and Lakehead University to share his professional experiences with the next generation of Indigenous business leaders. Through his dedications and hard work, Michael is currently a candidate for a doctorate degree in business administration.

Michael is also a strong believer in volunteer work and sits on a variety of Boards and Committees. Michael is a Ministerial appointed Board Member on the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, the Co-Chair of the Indigenous Affairs Committee for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the Co-Chair for the Jury Panel for the Progressive Aboriginal Relations program at the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, where he was a board member for six years.