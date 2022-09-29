THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Youth arrested amid hate-motivated assault investigation

Thunder Bay Police arrested a local teen Wednesday on charges of assault and criminal harassment following an investigation into hate-motivated bullying.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to an area on the city’s north side at about 11:30 am on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 to check on the welfare of a male youth.

Police were able to make contact with the male and confirm his wellbeing. During this time, police learned the male had been the victim of a recent assault.

The young male had been assaulted, unprovoked, by a male classmate at a local high school. Police learned of a previous report in which this victim was attacked by the same accused male.

In addition to the physical assaults, the accused had previously bullied the victim. Racial slurs were uttered during this bullying, and police had previously cautioned the accused about this behaviour.

Despite the caution, the racially-motivated bullying continued. Investigators concluded the assault and criminal harassment against the victim was motivated by hate.

Police located and arrested the accused. He was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

No other details about the nature of the hate motivation is being released by the Thunder Bay Police Service in efforts to protect the identity of the victim.

A 14-year-old Thunder Bay male is charged with:

• Criminal Harassment

• Assault

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, September 29, 2022, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The identify of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.