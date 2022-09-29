OTTAWA – POLITICS – Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, responded to new Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from Statistics Canada and the Trudeau government’s proposed inflation bill today in Ottawa:

“The cost of the Liberal government is driving up the cost of living. The more Prime Minister Trudeau spends, the more things will cost. Today’s CPI numbers showing prices for food (+10.8%) rose at the fastest pace in 40 years prove life is getting harder for Canadians trying to make ends meet.

“After two years of warnings by the Conservatives, the Trudeau government still doesn’t have a plan to fix inflation. They’ve proposed legislation that prints more cash, borrows more money, and throws gasoline on the inflationary fire the Prime Minister created.

“To stop inflation, a Conservative government would:

Cap government spending with a Pay-As-You-Go Law requiring the government find a dollar of savings for each new dollar of spending;

Axe the carbon tax and payroll tax hikes to strengthen paycheques and lower energy prices; and

Remove red tape and gatekeepers to allow businesses, farmers and workers to produce more affordable energy, food and housing.

“Creating cash only bids up prices. Creating what cash buys makes things more affordable. Canada’s economy must make more and cost less with paycheques and not debt,” concluded Poilievre.