THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The cooler weather is slowly making its presence known. There are frost warnings out for Kenora, Fort Frances, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, Red Lake, Ear Falls and areas in those regions.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -4.3 ° C or 24.3 ° F is at the Sandy Lake Airport.

Thunder Bay

It is +5 in Thunder Bay this morning. Winds are gusty from the NNW. Humidity is at 72%.

Cloudy skies with winds from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -2 with a wind chill of -5 in Fort Frances this morning under a frost advisory.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming sunny near noon. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this morning.

High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight expect clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5 with frost. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There is a frost advisory in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

The mercury is at 0 in Dryden at the airport. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing skies near noon. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3 with frost. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is 0 in Sachigo this morning with light snow. Mainly sunny skies for later this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High 8. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low zero.