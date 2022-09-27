NIPIGON – NEWS – On the 25th of September 2022, at 11:19 pm members of the the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Township of Red Rock.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Meghan KAUPPI (33) of Schreiber has been criminally charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.

KAUPPI will appear in Nipigon Court on December 13, 2022 to answer to the charges.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.