KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued frost advisories across the far west of Ontario. Temperatures are expected to drop near or below the freezing mark into Tuesday morning.

Frost advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.