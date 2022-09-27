KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued frost advisories across the far west of Ontario. Temperatures are expected to drop near or below the freezing mark into Tuesday morning.
Frost advisory in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.