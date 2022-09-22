THUNDER BAY – LIVING – They are the wave of the future. In Thunder Bay electric vehicles are increasing in numbers. The number of e-bikes along has grown massively in recent years. So have the number of bike commuters braving our roads year round.

The City of Thunder Bay, EarthCare Thunder Bay, Active Transportation Thunder Bay and EVANO (the Electric Vehicle Association of Northern Ontario) will be hosting an Electric Vehicle (EV) Show this Saturday, September 24, at the CLE Coliseum Building.

Those in attendance will be able to listen to and speak directly with local electric vehicle owners about their personal experience using an EV in the North. There will also be opportunities to learn about electric cars and bicycles, vehicle charging, active transportation, safe cycling and more.

“If you’re curious about what it’s really like to own and use electric vehicles, or to commute using active transportation, then this is the event for you,” said Summer Stevenson, Sustainability Coordinator, EarthCare Thunder Bay. “This is your chance to learn more about the future of transportation and speak to people who drive electric vehicles, all year long, in Thunder Bay.”

Community Spokes will also be at the Show hosting a Family Bike Swap. Attendees are encouraged to bring their bike for a tune up, DIY repair support or to trade it in. There is no charge to swap a bike!

The event runs from 11 am – 3 pm.