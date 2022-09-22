THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its starting to look more and more like fall. There are frost warnings out in Dryden – Ignace – Fort Frances – Rainy Lake – Kenora – Nestor Falls – Red Lake and Ear Falls. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Ear Falls at +1. The coldest place in Canada as of 06:00 am is CFS Alert in Nunavut where it is -12. Yes, Virginia, winter is coming.

Out in Alberta, Sunshine Village is already posting snow on their Facebook page.

Thunder Bay

It is +6 in Thunder Bay this morning under mainly cloudy skies. The barometer is at 102.1 and rising. Humidity is at 87%. Winds are from the west at 7 km/h.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers early this morning are forecast, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will clear. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

3:33 AM EDT Thursday 22 September 2022

Frost advisory in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark this morning.

It is +3 at 05:20 am CDT in Fort Frances. The barometer is at 102.6 kPa and rising. Humidity is at 97%. Winds are fairly light at 7 km/h from the NNW.

Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will pick up from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for clear skies. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

3:33 AM EDT Thursday 22 September 2022

Frost advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark this morning.

It is 4 in Dryden at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 87%. Winds are from the north at 11 km/h. The barometer is steady at 102.6 kPa.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will be clearing this afternoon.

High of 14. UN Index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with a low of +4.

Sachigo Lake

It is 5 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Humidity is at 86%. The barometer is steady at 102.1 kPa. Winds are from the Northwest gusting from 17 to 30 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 6.