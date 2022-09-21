THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue report that an afternoon structural fire was reported at approximately 4:40 pm. The one storey structure consisted of a single residential occupancy.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene where they encountered thick smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Water from a charged hose line was deployed in a transitional attack from the ground level through a window. An initial report to the incident commander indicated that all the occupants had self-evacuated.

First arriving fire crews donned self-contained breathing apparatus and made their way into the rear of the structure. An aggressive interior attack quickly brought the kitchen fire under control.

A primary search of the structure confirmed that all occupants had exited the building and were safely accounted for. The kitchen of the residence sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

Numerous pumpers were utilized securing a water supply as well as advancing hose lines to the fire location. Second alarm units were deployed to assist with ladders and ventilation. The fire is currently under investigation by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The single occupant of the apartment could not return due to the extensive fire damage.

There were no civilian or Fire Fighter injuries to report at this time.

Responding units included 5 pumpers, 1 pumper rescue, an Aerial Ladder and the Platoon Chiefs Command Unit.

The public is reminded to never leave anything on the stove unattended.