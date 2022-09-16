THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested four suspects, including two males from Toronto, and seized cocaine and fentanyl following the search of a north-side home Thursday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Algoma Street South at about 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in that area.

Police located, identified and arrested four suspects. They were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals nearly $24,000 CAD,

Carlo Allan ANDERSON, 47, of Thunder Bay, is charged with

:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Nicoy BURKE, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Chinonso ONYENOBI, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Francis Jake SKY, 59, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All four appeared in bail court on Friday, Sept. 16 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.