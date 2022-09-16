OTTAWA – Canada will pause on Monday September 19, 2022 for a National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On September 19, Canadians from across the country will pay their respects to Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For most Canadians, she was the only monarch we ever knew and many of us felt a deep affection and appreciation for her dedication to Canada. This is a time to honour an extraordinary life of public service marked by grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty,” stated Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada when proclaiming the day on September 13th.

This means federal government offices will be closed on Monday.

All in-person Service Canada Centres and specialized passport offices will be closed on September 19. Since the Day of Mourning was announced on September 13, Service Canada employees have been providing clients with solutions tailored to their situation and service need. Staff have been reaching out to all clients that have a scheduled appointment on September 19 to reschedule for another day on a priority basis. This applies to any Service Canada offering, including but not limited to passport applications and pickups, Social Insurance Numbers (SIN), Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and biometrics services.

Some clients will have had appointments or service rescheduled earlier (September 14 – 16), while others with less urgent needs will have been contacted and agreed to postpone until September 20 or later.

In addition, Service Canada staff conduct SIN clinics on a frequent basis to help clients apply for SIN without visiting a Service Canada Centre, for example by visiting university campuses or community organizations. Some of these SIN clinics will proceed on September 19, while others may be rescheduled, depending on local circumstances and needs.

While passport offices will be closed on September 19, staff working in passport operations may continue to work voluntary overtime to support processing, as has been the case since the spring.

Any clients with questions or concerns about services during this period should contact Service Canada or visit any of the over 300 Service Canada Centres across the country as soon as possible to ensure their needs can be met in as timely and efficient manner as possible.

Banks and other federally regulated services and businesses will remain open, unless they opt to close.