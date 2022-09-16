THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested two people on Thursday, including a Toronto teen, who were suspected of taking over a home for drug trafficking purposes in Thunder Bay.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Vickers Street North at about 9:50 am on Thursday, September 15. The police presence was in relation to suspected drug trafficking activity and a possible home takeover situation.

When police entered the home they located two suspects who were residing there unlawfully. Police also observed evidence of ongoing drug trafficking activity.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 16-year-old Toronto female is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Deondrae Davon THOMAS, 18, of Barrie, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order

THOMAS was previously arrested by the Thunder Bay Police Service on January 19, 2022 for charges related to drug trafficking

Both accused persons appeared in bail court on Friday, Sept. 16 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.