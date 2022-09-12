THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts in effect this morning across both western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

At 6:00 am EDT it is 6 in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 98% so it feels cooler out. Winds are WSW at 7 km/h. The barometer reads 101.6 kPa and is falling.

The forecast is calling for clear skies. Fog patches in low lying areas will be dissipating this morning.

High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.

Fort Frances

It is +3 in Fort Frances at 5:00 am CDT. Winds are calm. Humidity is at 94%. The barometer reads 101.7 kPa and is falling.

The forecast is for clear skies for Monday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 in Dryden this morning at the airport. Winds are from the SSW at 13 km/h. Humidity is 81%. The barometer is at 101.5 kPa and steady.

Dryden and region can expect clear skies today. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low 10.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is 8 this morning in Wasaho Cree Nation. Skies are partly cloudy. Winds are 13 km/h from the west. Humidity is at 87%. The barometer is at 100.7 and steady.

There will be increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h near noon.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Low plus 5.