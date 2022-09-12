FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On September 5, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm CDT members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment received information that an individual pointed a firearm at another individual and was unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

On September 6, 2022 officers with assistance from the Rainy River District Detachment Crime Unit, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team along with Treaty Three Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in Fort Frances.

Officers located and seized five firearms, four which were loaded, ammunition, along with a prohibited weapon (taser).

Also seized was approximately 400 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 200 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 100 suspected percocet pills and approximately 30 suspected hydromorphone pills.

Jason THOMSON, 35, of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to sec. 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (four counts)

Pointing a Firearm, contrary to sec. 87 of the CC

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to sec. 117.01(1) of the CC (three counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada, contrary to sec. 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC (four counts)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to sec. 86(1) of the CC (six counts)

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to sec. 95(1) of the CC (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to sec. 91(2) of the CC (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (three counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to sec. 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA

The accused has been remanded into custody and is schedule to next appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Fort Frances on September 12, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.