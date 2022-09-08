SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – At 7:30 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 40 kilometres east of Rieder Lake to 15 kilometres southeast of Bearbone Lake, moving east at 70 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Severn River Provincial Park, Big Trout Lake, Severn Lake, Dinwiddie Lake and Misikeyask Lake.