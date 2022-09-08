Webequie – WEATHER – At 10:32 a.m. CDT (11:32 a.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to toonie size hail.

This area of severe thunderstorms is located 23 kilometres south of Shibogama Lake, moving southeast at 60 km/h.

11:32 AM EDT Thursday 08 September 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Webequie

Hazard: Toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Winisk River Provincial Park, Webequie and Croal Lake.