THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are providing $41,500 in funding support from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund to the StrEATery.

The StrEATery is overseen by the Waterfront District Business Improvement Area (BIA) and runs through the spring into the fall each year.

The StrEATery highlights the revitalization of the downtown North Core and the businesses that operate there. Some key features include outdoor seating and planters, which encourage more people to explore the neighbourhood.

“The Waterfront District BIA greatly appreciates the generous contributions of the CEDC and the Tourism Development [Fund] Committee,” says Peter White, Director of the Waterfront BIA Board of Management. “This important partnership is crucial in contributing to the revitalization, growth and productivity of the Waterfront District and community. The associated boost in terms of beautification, cultural celebration, and marketing, benefits all who visit, live, work, eat and play here, and will ensure that people return to enjoy those benefits regularly.”

The CEDC Tourism Development Fund provides financial support to projects and events with the capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor spending, and generate room nights at local accommodations. The fund is supported by tax revenues collected quarterly on short-term stays at local hotels, motels, and other accommodation providers at the rate of 4%.

The CEDC and Tourism Thunder Bay administer 50% of the total collected tax revenues in support of the continued growth of tourism-focused events and products.

“The Waterfront District has evolved to become a major destination for residents and visitors alike. The animation of the outdoor spaces has created a welcoming and vibrant space that supports the BIA as a cultural, retail and culinary destination,” according to Tourism Thunder Bay Manager Paul Anthony Pepe. “We are pleased to support this project with leveraged investment to further the BIA’s leadership and their members’ vision and commitment to making Thunder Bay a better destination for visitors to explore and stay.”