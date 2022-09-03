THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For the first day of the Labour Day weekend, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

In Thunder Bay the Viking Octantis is docked at the Lakehead Transportation Museum pier at Marina Park. Go down, take a look and then tour the Alexander Henry Ship Museum.

Thunder Bay

Humidity is at 80% in Thunder Bay this morning and coupled with a temperature of 8 at 8:00 it feels cooler. The winds are light from the NNW at 6 km/h. The barometer is at 102.4kPa and rising.

The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 19.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 4.

Fort Frances

At 7:00 CDT it is 7 in Fort Frances. The humidity is at 88%. Winds are calm. The barometer is at 102.7 kPa and rising.

Under mainly sunny skies the high today will be 19.

Clear skies for this evening with an overnight low of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 5 in Dryden at the Airport at 7:00 am CDT. Skies are clear. Humidity is at 90%. The barometer is steady at 102.7 kPa.

The forecast for Saturday is for mainly cloudy skies until this evening. High of 18.

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of 7.

Sachigo Lake

It is 6 in Sachigo Lake at 7:00 CDT. Humidity is at 88%. Winds are from the NW at 9 km/h. The barometer is at 102.6 and steady.

Sunny skies with southwest winds at ups to 20 km/h by this afternoon. Daytime high of 16.

Clear skies are expected tonight with a low of 9.