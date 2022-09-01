THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested a Thunder Bay man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, following an ongoing investigation into child pornography possession.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation into the possession of child pornography after learning of suspicious online activity had occurred in May and June of 2022 involving a local Internet user.

Their investigation revealed the suspicious content that was consistent with child exploitation.

As a result of a continued investigation, police were able to identify a local suspect.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residential address near the corner of Sifton Avenue and Arthur Street at about 8:45 am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Digital content consistent with child pornography was located, and electronic devices were seized, as a result of this search.

A male suspect was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Raphael LAMANNA, 61, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.