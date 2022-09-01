THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police identified, located and arrested a Thunder Bay man Wednesday who was connected to an ongoing break and enter investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a popular local business in the 300 block of Kingsway Avenue just before 7:30 am on Saturday, August 27 following a possible break and enter in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed signs of forced entry and damage to the business.

Officers were able to confirm that a suspect had entered the premise and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and business property prior to police arrival.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation led to police identifying a male suspect.

In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 31, BEAR Unit officers located and successfully arrested the suspect.

David C CAKE, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Break and Enter

• Possession of Break-in Instruments

• Failure to Comply with Probation Order x 2

At the time of his arrest, the accused was bound to two probation orders, one of which was related to a previous break and enter incident.

Cake appeared in bail court on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.